'He Just Looks So Effortless': MI's Rs 8.5 Crore Buy Praises India's 'world-class Player'

New Mumbai Indians' overseas recruit Tim David has spoken highly of his team's skipper and called him a 'world-class player', saying that he looks forward to spending time with such players and picking their brains.

“Rohit Sharma is a world-class player. He just looks so effortless when he bats, it’s very admirable. It is a huge bonus to be able to spend time with class players and try to pick their brains a little bit. I try to keep it simple. I could come in a lot of different situations but my aim is always to have a positive approach and be willing to take some risks. Sometimes it may not come off but there is no better feeling than hitting one off the middle of the bat and it going for a big six,” Tim David said.

Not just Rohit Sharma, but Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard is also someone Tim David admires and said that he looks forward to batting with him in middle during the IPL 2022.

“It is an exciting idea to bat with him. Polly is someone I have admired for his power hitting and have looked at some of his innings to see how I can do that myself. If we could get going in the middle and death overs, we could take a few games away,” he said.

IPL 2022: 'Want to help the team win', says Tim David

The Singaporean batter who over the last couple of years has become a much spoken about player across T20 leagues in the world said that he is excited to be a part of the Mumbai Indians dugout and said while there will be pressure to perform he looks to help the team win matches.

“I am excited to get in and be a part of the MI squad. I think it is great to be picked up by such a successful team, I have heard good things about how MI looks after their players and it has a great fan base. There is always the pressure to perform and you want to help the team win but the overall feeling is one of excitement,” he said.

(Image: @eplt20official/Twitter)