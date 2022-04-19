'Heart Raced Knowing He Is Walking Towards Me': Suryakumar Recalls Epic Faceoff With Kohli

The Mumbai Indians (MI) may be struggling in IPL 2022, having lost all their six matches so far, but if there is one player who has been in form, it is Suryakumar Yadav. Sky, who was one of the four players retained by the franchise at the IPL 2022 auction, has not disappointed the team despite missing out on the first few matches due to recovering from an injury. He has amassed 200 runs in just four games at a fantastic average of 66.67.

While Yadav is known for his fearless batting, the 31-year old recalled a faceoff with former Team India captain Virat Kohli during an IPL 2020 game that left him terrified. In a MI vs RCB game, SKY hit a shot off Dale Steyn that went to Kohli, who walked towards the batter and attempted to intimidate him by sledging him. However, Yadav kept his cool as he finished the match for MI by scoring an impressive 79 runs off just 43 deliveries.

MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli sledged Suryakumar Yadav

While speaking to host Gaurav Kapur in an episode on Breakfast with Champions, Suryakumar Yadav said, "He (Virat Kohli) has a unique style, and his energy is of a different level on the ground. That game was so important for both the teams and his sledging was on another level in that match. And I was focused that come what may, I have to win the match for the team, without speaking anything."

Yadav then went on to elaborate on how terrified he was of Kohli by adding, "I was dead scared inside as he walked towards me. Both of us were eating chewing gums. There was a voice from inside that was telling me - come what may, you don't have to utter a word, it's a matter of 10 seconds, the next over will begin. My bat fell that time. That helped me. I did not see him till the time the match was over. I was looking down and batting, and we have not even discussed the incident ever outside the pitch."

MI vs RCB, IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's efforts go in vain

In the MI vs RCB match that took place earlier in the season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by seven wickets with nine balls to spare. While Suryakumar Yadav was once again in brilliant form on that day, his impressive knock of 68* runs off just 37 deliveries was not enough to put up a competitive total. The Faf du Plessis-led side chased down the target of 152 runs with ease, with opener Anuj Rawat scoring 66 runs off just 47 balls and Virat Kohli scoring 48 runs off 36 deliveries.