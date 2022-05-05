'He's Born In A Ferrari & He's Going To Drive The Ferrari': Tom Moody Hails Umran Malik

Former Australian international cricketer and current SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody has heaped praise on IPL 2022's fastest bowler Umran Malik. Malik currently tops the list for the fastest delivery this season, having bowled two balls at a rapid pace of 154 kph.

He is currently competing alongside Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson, whose highest speed has been 153.9 kph. Speaking of Malik's ferocious pace, Moody said that he does not feel like the 22-year old is going to worry too much about line and length, as he was 'born in a Ferrari and he's going to drive the Ferrari.'

DC vs SRH: Tom Moody hails Umran Malik's pace

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo in an interview about SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling attack and Umran Malik, in particular, Tom Moody hilariously said, "I don't think he'll ever be a line-and-length bowler. He's born in a Ferrari and he's going to drive the Ferrari (laughs)."

However, the former Australian international admitted that the 22-year old Indian pacer could also struggle with injuries if he does not control his aggression and get the right guidance. "He, like any fast bowler, will have his challenges, with injuries or whatever else, but the knowledge around managing fast bowlers and managing their aggression as they develop in their early years is a lot better now, so it's a case of making sure he's getting the right guidance, the right mentoring, and that he's surrounded by key people who don't overcomplicate the process," explained Moody.

Moody went on to explain how Malik being a part of the SRH set up has the right people to look after him. "Given he's a part of the Sunrisers family, that's something I and the likes of Dale Steyn will make sure we communicate constantly throughout the year with the key people - with him, at the state level, and also at the high-performance level, to make sure that we're all on the same page, looking after a rare diamond," concluded the former Australian international.

Umran Malik's IPL 2022 stats

Umran Malik has had an outstanding IPL 2022 season as he has picked up a staggering 15 wickets after just nine matches. He is currently eighth on the Purple Cap list and trails leader Yuzvendra Chahal by only four wickets, having played a match less. Considering how the campaign has gone and the way the 22-year old has improved, it will be no surprise to see Malik pick up a few more wickets in the DC vs SRH game later tonight.