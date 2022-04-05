'He's Given Headache To Dhoni': Harbhajan Points Out Big Flaw In Jadeja's CSK Captaincy

Former India and CSK cricketer Harbhajan Singh has come down hard on Ravindra Jadeja following CSK's poor start to the IPL 2022 campaign. The defending champions saw MS Dhoni step down from captaincy just before the start of IPL 2022, with Ravindra Jadeja taking over the mantle. However, things have only gotten off to a poor start for CSK under new skipper Jadeja as th team has lost three successive matches and is languishing at 9th spot in the 10-team table.

IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh on Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy

The major talking point about Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy is that it is not him but former skipper MS Dhoni who still continues to lead the team, be it discussing plans with the bowlers or setting the field. Harbhajan Singh said that Jadeja as a captain needs to come to the fore now more than ever.

While speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said, "I feel that MS Dhoni is still captain of the team. When I look at Jadeja, he is fielding outside the ring. By doing that you won't be able to control too many things but he has given a headache to MS Dhoni to look after the field setting and everything. He is shedding some of his own weight and putting it on Dhoni's shoulders that 'look after the field setting'."

IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh backs Ravindra Jadeja to bounce back

Despite the poor start to the campaign, the former cricketer has asked fans to be patient and back Ravindra Jadeja to come good as skipper. He said, "I think that overall Jadeja is a very confident guy when it comes to batting and bowling and his skillsets are unbelievable. To get the best out of the team when it is not performing is rare, and he needs to stand up and talk about a few things."

He further added, "Their bowling looks really very down at this stage and the batting too needs to lift a bit. Jadeja himself as a captain has to prove a point but he can be someone you can invest in. Give him some more time and hopefully he will improve and learn. Having MS Dhoni will help him this season."