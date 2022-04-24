'His Battery Was A Bit Off': Watson On Shastri's 'overcooked' Remarks About Virat Kohli

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson on Sunday reacted to Ravi Shastri's remark about ex-India captain Virat Kohli being "overcooked." Shastri had stated on Star Sports that Kohli is overcooked and needs a vacation to regain his form. Watson has now responded to the remark, stating that Kohli appears to be "a bit off" and that his energy level is not as high as it was previously. Watson, on the other hand, lauded Kohli as one of the best batters in the world and predicted that the former RCB captain would regain his form soon.

"In the last game, when Delhi Capitals played RCB, there was something tiny bit different with Virat. Because I have seen him before, I have played against him and with him for a couple of seasons at RCB. And it just looked like his energy was a little bit different, a little bit off. The thing with Virat is that he is always so amped every time he goes out to bat or he is in the field. He is a Superhuman what he has been able to do so far and sustained for such a long period of time, he's a freaking nature with the intensities he's able to continue to keep up his game," Watson said on 'The Grade Cricketer' show on YouTube.

"And in the other night, it was just the other night I felt his battery was just a tiny bit off. In the end, he is human, even though everything he has done is just about he's superhuman and with the intensity he has been able to take to every single game but at some stage and it wouldn't surprise me if it was in and around the Indian stuff or him stepping down as captain and that's gonna suck a lot of energy out of him because I know how much it meant to him," Watson added.

"Whatever went on there would have been a big call for him to step down as captain for India. So at some stage, it is going to take a toll in a little way and you can see just that tiny bit of energy is slightly off. But he can find that in a game especially if he gets into a battle on the field, he'll find that energy straight away because that's the type of batsman he is and the type of person he is. He's always up for a battle. So, he can turn that switch," he concluded.

What did Shastri say about Kohli?

Following the conclusion of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, Shastri had stated that Kohli is in dire need of a break right now and that he must take it to re-energise himself and to be back amongst the runs. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck during the match. Shastri said that Kohli still has a lot of cricket left in him and that if he doesn't take a break anytime soon, he might lose whatever is left in him to a "fried brain".

On Saturday, Kohli recorded his second consecutive duck in the IPL 2022 edition during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli was removed first-ball duck by South African pacer Marco Jansen. So far, Kohli has failed to perform in the ongoing season of the IPL, scoring just 119 runs at an average of 17.00 and with a strike rate of 122.68.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/AP