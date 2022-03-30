'His Best Friend Is Anger': LSG Captain KL Rahul Dissects Virat Kohli's On-field Demeanour

Virat Kohli, the former India captain, is better recognised for his aggressive demeanour on the field than for his records and other accomplishments. Kohli's aggressive style of play has won him a fan following unlike any other cricketer in the world. KL Rahul, Kohli's India teammate, has now stated that Kohli's "best friend" is his anger. While speaking on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Rahul said you learn how to use that anger and channel it into proper things before disclosing that it is the same with him as well.

"As I grew up, I never wanted to be too calm. I think Virat also has said this. His best friend is his anger. You learn how to use that anger and channelise it into proper things. It's the same with me, I just look calm on the outside but inside there's a fire. There is a fire in everybody. I think you can’t play a sport like cricket or anything in life without having a fire inside you," Rahul said in his interview on Breakfast with Champions.

Rahul recalls captaining in Test against SA

Rahul also recalled how he was given the opportunity to captain a Test match in South Africa after Kohli unexpectedly informed him of a stiff back issue the latter was facing. Rahul said he was not expecting Kohli to miss out on the Test match, adding, "I know Virat, he's never going to miss a game for a small injury". Rahul said after the warmup on the morning of the game, the coach [Rahul Dravid] informed him that he was going to lead the team in the Test match as Kohli was unavailable for selection.

It was the same Test series in which Kohli announced his decision to step down as captain of Team India from the longest format as well. Kohli had already relinquished his T20I and ODI captaincy going into the series and after the conclusion of all three Tests, the 33-year-old revealed the shocking decision to the world. Kohli is currently playing the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He scored an unbeaten 41 runs from 29 deliveries in the first game of the season but couldn't help the Faf du Plessis-led side win the match.

(Image: AP)