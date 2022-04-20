'His Luck These Days': Wasim Jaffer Cracks Up Internet With Hysterical Meme On Virat Kohli

The ongoing IPL 2022 season was a chance for Virat Kohli to end his drought with the bat and start scoring runs yet again. The former RCB skipper has failed to deliver with the bat in IPL 2022 so far and his struggle with the form continued against the Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli departed for a golden duck putting more pressure on him to start scoring runs.

RCB vs LSG: Wasim Jaffer takes dig at Virat Kohli golden duck

Following Virat Kohli's golden duck against LSG, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a dig at former RCB skipper with a hilarious meme to sum up his luck with the bat in recent times.

Virat Kohli had to come to the crease very early after Dushmantha Chameera had dismissed opener, Anuj Rawat. Chameera bowled a short-length delivery on the off-stump that was too close to cut. However, Kohli tentatively poked and it went straight into the hands of the point fielder Deepak Hooda.

IPL 2022: RCB vs LSG highlights

Batting first RCB lost Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli quite early. Following the loss of two early wickets Glenn Maxwell and RCB skipper, Faf du Plessis tried to revive RCB innings. However, Maxwell was dismissed by Krunal Pandya for just 23 runs. while wickets were falling at one end Faf du Plessis continued to bat and reached the 90s. The RCB skipper however was dismissed by Jason Holder for 96 runs. Shahbaz Ahmed scored 26 runs off 23 balls as RCB finished with 181 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Chasing 182 runs for victory, LSG lost Manish Pandey and Quinton de Kock early. SKipper KL Rahul did get the start but was unable to capitalise on it with Harshal Patel dismissing him. Krunal Pandya tried to build partnerships with Deepak Hood and Ayush Badoni however both the batsmen could only score 13 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

The onus was on Marcus Stoinis to take the team through the finish line. The Australian all-rounder reached 24 runs off 15 balls however Josh Hazlewood dismissed his Australian teammate to dash LSG's chances of making comeback into the match. Jason Holder could only manage 16 runs as LSG fell 18 runs short of their target.