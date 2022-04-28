'His Mind Isn't Working Half The Time': Witty MS Dhoni Takes On Bravo In Viral Video

Chennai Super Kings continues to be one of the most closely knit squads in the Indian Premier League. Despite having a poor IPL campaign with only two wins from eight games, the squad still shares the same camaraderie they have enjoyed for years. A recent incident stands evident of the same as former CSK captain MS Dhoni took a dig at teammate Dwayne Bravo in an interview posted by CSK on Twitter.

CSK teammates MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad recently sat together in an online interview where the trio reacted to random images from the field. The players brought their funny side forward during the exercise and Dhoni even took the opportunity to take a dig at Bravo. The former CSK skipper, who shared the pitch several times with Bravo, said that he thought his bowling was better than the latter.

'I can't really bowl worse than that': Dhoni

Starting off the hilarious conversation, MSD while reacting to an image of him with Bravo in training, said, "Bravo is saying that my mind is not working, which is half the time." Following this, Captain cool also revealed that he had never told Bravo how to bowl during crunch situations in the past decade. Dhoni jokingly said that he tells Bravo to not “bowl this variation” at certain times.

Following this, MSD reacted to his own image of concentrating on the field during a match. Dhoni, who is lauded by fans for his quick wit, jokingly said that he looked like he was thinking of replacing Bravo on bowling duties. "This is when Bravo gets hit and I am thinking should I give him the gloves and start bowling because I can't really bowl worse than that," Dhoni said while laughing. Bravo was seen cracking up in the panel while listening to the former skipper’s joke. The video was received well by fans of both the players who rushed into the comments to shower love on the players.

CSK's road to playoffs

CSK will return to action in the IPL 2022 on May 1 when the side takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in its ninth game of the season. Earlier, SRH beat CSK in the first match by 8 wickets and will be eyeing a complete sweep. CSK on the other hand have to win all their remaining matches in order to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs

Image: PTI