History Repeats Itself As Pollard Falls Prey To 'godlike' Dhoni's Field Setting Yet Again

The cricketing world witnessed the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and Indian cricket team legend MS Dhoni scripting the dismissal of Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Kieron Pollard in epic fashion during the MI vs CSK, match no. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The moment came during the death overs of the first innings when Pollard found himself on the strike with Tilak Verma on the non-striker’s end. Maheesh Theeksana was bowling the 17th over of the innings, while Pollard fell into the fielding trap set by Dhoni.

As Theeksana got ready to bowl the second delivery of the match, Dhoni was seen asking Shivam Dube to move very straight on long-on, almost in line with the stumps at the boundary line. While Theeksana bowled the delivery, Pollard hit the ball straight looking to hit a six but found Dube on the boundary line instead. The fact that Dhoni had used the same fielding setting to dismiss Pollard a decade ago, made the dismissal so special.

During the IPL 2010 final, Dhoni had put a mid-off in place despite having a player at a long-off already for Pollard. The Caribbean ended up handing a catch to Matthew Hayden at the mid-off, as CSK eventually won the match and picked up their maiden IPL title. During MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 match Pollard’s dismissal gave a hard blow to MI as CSK ended up earning the victory by three wickets.

Pollard’s wicket on Thursday was a big breakthrough for CSK, as he was dismissed on the individual score of 14 runs in nine balls with the help of a four and a six. MI were reduced to 111/6 after Pollard’s dismissal and they lost the seventh wicket in the 18th over. MI ended up scoring 155/7 at the end of the first innings and set an average target for CSK.

Top-performers for CSK against MI-

Dhoni became the main talking point about the match as he hit an unbeaten knock of 28 runs in 13 balls and took CSK through to the victory. Robin Uthappa’s knock of 30 runs in 25 balls, Ambati Rayudu’s innings of 40 runs in 35 balls, and Dwaine Pretorius’s knock of 22 runs in 14 balls were the other highlights of CSK’s chase. Earlier in the first innings, Mukesh Choudhary returned with the best figures of 3/19, while Bravo returned with 2/36. At the same time, Mitchell Santner and Theeksana also contributed with one crucial breakthrough each.

