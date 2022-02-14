'Hold Phone In Mouth?': KL Rahul's Latest Pic Of LSG List Prompts Neesham's Epic Reply

The IPL Auction 2022 is done and teams have locked in the players who will be a part of the squad for the IPL 2022 season. Lucknow Super Giants will be playing their maiden season and during the IPL Auction 2022, the team did some decent business while also breaking the bank for Avesh Khan, making him the costliest uncapped player ever in IPL history.

KL Rahul, who will be leading the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, shared an image on his Instagram handle, where he is seen noting down the names of the players in the team. New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham trolled KL Rahul for sharing the image of the LSG IPL 2022 team.

IPL 2022: Jimmy Neesham's witty reply to KL Rahul over Instagram post

In 2021, Jimmy Neesham was bought by Mumbai Indians, while in the IPL Auctions 2022, he has been picked by the Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul on Sunday posted a picture of himself writing down the names of the players which his team Lucknow Super Giants bought during the IPL Auction 2022. The picture carried the names of LSG players. The image also sees him jotting down the name of Mayank Yadav with his right hand while his left hand rests on the notebook.

Neesham, who played for Punjab Kings in the 2020 IPL season under KL Rahul's leadership, failed to understand how the picture was taken given both his hands could be seen in the image. Out of curiosity, Jimmy Neesham asked his former IPL skipper "you hold the phone in your mouth to take this?"

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, LSG drafted in KL Rahul and made him the captain of the team. The amount paid also made him the joint highest-paid player in the league. The franchise also purchased Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. Following all the purchases done during IPL Auction 2022, let's take a look at the entire Lucknow Super Giants squad.

Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.60 crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 crore), Mark Wood (INR 7.5 crore), Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), K Gowtham (INR 90 lakh), Dushmanta Chameera (INR 2 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh), Manan Vohra (INR 20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (INR 20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (INR 20 lakh), Kyle Mayers (INR 50 lakh), Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore), Mayank Yadav (INR 20 lakh).