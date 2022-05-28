'How Can You Not Love Trent Boult?': RR Pacer Makes Young RCB Fan's Day After Match; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second qualifier of IPL 2022 on Friday to advance to the final of the competition. Rajasthan made a remarkable recovery after losing the first qualifier to Gujarat Titans on May 24 to defeat RCB by 7 wickets in the second qualifier. The Sanju Samson-led side won the game after chasing down a modest score of 157 runs in 20 overs, advancing to their second IPL final in history.

Trent Boult, the Rajasthan pacer, made an incredible gesture after the game when he gave his training shirt to a young fan wearing an RCB jersey. Boult can be seen giving away his Rajasthan Royals training shirt to a young RCB fan in a video shared on his team's official social media accounts. The young RCB fan was then spotted taking off his RCB jersey to wear the RR training shirt given to him by the New Zealand speedster.

"How can you not love Trent Boult? Watch him make a young fan's day after #RRvRCB," Rajasthan Royals captioned the post on Instagram. Boult was exceptional in the game as he bowled four overs for 28 runs and picked the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 157 runs in 20 overs courtesy of a 58-run knock by Rajat Patidar. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell also contributed by scoring 25 and 24 runs, respectively. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy each picked three wickets to restrict RCB to a low total. Rajasthan chased down the target in 18.1 overs. Jos Buttler scored 106 off 60 balls to help his side win the game. This was Buttler's fourth century of the ongoing season. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Rajasthan Royals are slated to face Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament on May 29. The match is expected to be a thriller given that the top-ranked sides will be up against each other in the summit clash. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where a full capacity crowd of 1,32,000 people is expected.

Image: RajasthanRoyals/Instagram