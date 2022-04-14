West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was the hero for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday as he defended 22 runs in the final over to win the match for his team. Just a couple of days back, Smith was seen as the villain by PBKS fans after Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia hit him for two sixes in the last over to win the match for the team. However, the West Indian all-rounder provided not one, but two turning points in the MI vs PBKS match.

IPL 2022: Odean Smith's final over in MI vs PBKS match

Mumbai Indians needed 22 runs off the last over to win the match against Punjab Kings. Despite MI not have big-hitters in the middle, the pressure was on Smith to defend the remaining runs on the board. The right-arm bowler bowled the first ball of the 20th over to Jaydev Unadkat, who smashed him for a six over square leg.

With 16 runs needed in the last five deliveries, Odean Smith picked up three wickets as Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills headed back to the Pavillion while trying to go for big hits. The all-rounder finished with figures of 4 wickets for 30 in his three overs. Smith had earlier dismissed Dewald Brevis for his first wicket.

Besides the four wickets, Smith also had a hand in running out Kieron Pollard. The MI power hitter struck right-arm medium-pacer Vaibhav Arora to long-on, where Smith slipped. Pollard and Yadav hesitated while going for the second run even after completing the first slowly, resulting in Pollard falling short of the crease.

IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS highlights

Batting first, Punjab Kings put up a mammoth total on board with skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan both scoring half-centuries. The openers dominated Mumbai Indians bowlers and put up 97 runs for the first wicket. Agarwal was dismissed for 52 runs, while Shikhar Dhawan departed for 70 runs. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone did not make enough contributions with the bat but Jitesh Sharma played a cameo knock of 30 runs from 15 balls to take the team to a total of 198 runs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 199 runs for victory, MI got off to a strong start with skipper Rohit Sharma going after the PBKS bowlers. The MI skipper raced to 28 off just 17 balls before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Ishan Kishan failed to make big score yet again.

Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma revived the MI innings, with Brewis hitting Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes. The young South African was dismissed for 49 runs by Odean Smith. After Kieron Pollard and Tilak Verma were run out due to mix up with Suryakumar Yadav, MI found themselves in deep trouble. Yadav was playing a blinder of an innings to bring MI back into the match, however, once he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada, there was no comeback as PBKS sealed the match.