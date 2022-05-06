Hussey Recalls Time When 'Captain Cool' Dhoni Got Very Emotional; 'Tears Were Coming Out'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey recalled a time when captain MS Dhoni got extremely emotional after the side returned to the IPL following a two-year suspension. The former Australian batter believes watching the legendary Indian skipper ahead of the 2018 season was one of his favourite moments with the team.

Michael Hussey recalls emotional MS Dhoni moment

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings shared a special video where Michael Hussey was in conversation with former Australian teammate Matthew Hayden in a 'Super Reunion.' During the interaction, Hussey explained how watching MS Dhoni having tears in his eyes before starting a 'special' season was one of his favourite memories.

"I think probably the 2018 season. We were out of the competition for two years. We came back and I remember MS giving a speech right at the start of the season. He actually started tearing; tears were coming out of his eyes and I remember thinking, ‘Something special is happening here," Hussey told Hayden in the conversation posted by CSK on their Twitter handle.

2018 was a special year for CSK as it marked their return to the cash-rich league after having been banned for two years due to the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Following all the controversies, Dhoni famously led the franchise to their third IPL win that year before winning their fourth last year.

CSK's accomplishments under MS Dhoni

Other than five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, only Chennai Super Kings have won four or more titles when they lifted their fourth title last year. Moreover, the MS Dhoni-led side is the only team in the cash-rich league to win back to back titles in 2010 and 2011. Their success is not just limited to the IPL as they have also won two Champions League T20 trophies and are tied with MI.

However, CSK have not had the best of campaigns in the IPL 2022 season as they have just earned six points after 10 matches and are six points behind fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played a game more. Even if the MS Dhoni-led side were to win all their remaining games this season, it is highly unlikely that they will make it to the playoffs most other teams are likely to have 16 or more points by the end of the season.