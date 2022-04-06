'I Didn’t Eat When Playing For SAIL': MI Star Ishan Kishan Recalls Early Days Of Struggle

Mumbai Indians cricketer Ishan Kishan has grown by leaps and bounds, and the young star has already made his debut for Team India. In the recent IPL 2022 Mega Auction, he was the most expensive player.

Ishan Kishan's IPL 2022 season has got off to a cracking start, as he has scored half-centuries in the two matches for Mumbai Indians so far. However, the success for Ishan Kishan has come after working hard on the cricket field and making a lot of sacrifices. Recently, the Ranchi cricketer opened up about his life struggles during an interview on the show 'Breakfast with Champions'.

IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan on his early struggle

The Mumbai Indians star, while speaking on Gaurav Kapur’s show 'Breakfast with Champions', revealed how he depended on others for a meal as he lacked the knowledge and skills of cooking. He said, “It was a big problem in those days. There were three players in the living quarters and it had two rooms. And the thing was I didn’t know how to cook. So there was one guy who used to cook. My problem was that I was very lazy. I used to play and just lay on the bed.”

He further shared the story about how he lived on biscuits, ice cream and chips for his survival. He revealed, “I joined SAIL and it had a complex area where there was a small grocery store. I would pick up ice cream, chips and cold drinks for the night. I used to tell my family that I ate food as the senior downstairs called me to have dinner. However, it was only later that I told them that I didn’t eat when I was there.”

Ishan Kishan's IPL career

Since making his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016, Ishan Kishan has never looked back and has gone on to become of an integral part of the team. The cricketer has only improved season after season, which saw him finally making his India debut last year.

So far, the left-handed batter has played 63 matches for Mumbai Indians and scored a total of 1587 runs at an average of 30.52. He is yet to score a century in the cash-rich league but has 11 half-centuries to his name.