Last Updated:

'I Didn't Realise How Good A Player He Actually Is': Mike Hussey Lauds CSK Player Ahead Of PBKS Match

"The first couple of games didn’t go as per the plans but we are certainly not panicking as these are early stages," Hussey said. 

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image Credit: BCCI/IPL


Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is blown away by Moeen Ali's batting talent and he only realised the Englishman's prowess when he joined the CSK squad last year.

While speaking about Moeen Ali’s batting on Star Sports, Hussey said, "Moeen Ali, honestly, is an unbelievable player. I only watched him closely for the first time when he joined the CSK squad in the last season.

"So, I didn't realise how good a player he actually is. He's a beautiful batsman, a graceful player. Just the way he times the cricket ball is fantastic."

READ | CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI news, fantasy tips and pitch report

When asked why doesn't CSK team display any semblance of panic despite defeats in back-to-back games, Hussey said, "It's been one of the traits of CSK over the years. Obviously, MS Dhoni who's captained the team for a long time and Stephen Fleming, the coach, are very calm and collected characters all the time.

READ | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Chennai or Punjab - who holds the trump card at Brabourne?

"The first couple of games didn’t go as per the plans but we are certainly not panicking as these are early stages," Hussey said. 

READ | 'Yes, Dhoni is in form but...': Ravi Shastri reveals cause of concern for CSK in IPL 2022
READ | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings face third successive defeat

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: IPL 2022, Mike Hussey, CSK vs PBKS
First Published:
COMMENT