'I Expect Him To Be Like That': Gambhir Reacts To Ugly On-field Spat With Kohli During IPL

Former Indian cricketer and two-time Indian Premier League(IPL) winning skipper with the Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR), Gautam Gambhir recently shed light on the ugly brawl with Virat Kohli, which was witnessed on-field during match no. 12 of IPL 2013. Both cricketers are known as two of the most aggressive cricketers to play for the country and a clash between them transpired on April 11, 2013, when they turned against each other. While RCB was chasing a target of 155 runs in the second innings, Kohli was miffed about something upon getting dismissed. He walked towards Gambhir, as they clashed, had a heated exchange of words, and stopped only after intervention from Rajat Bhatia, other KKR members, and also the umpire.

'I like people who are competitive,' says Gautam Gambhir

Meanwhile, speaking to Jatin Sapru on his Youtube show titled, Over and Out, the former KKR skipper explained that individuals tend to forget personal relationships while leading teams and also admitted he has no regret about the incident. “That's OK, I am absolutely fine with it and I expect him to be like that. I am like that. I like that contest, I like people who are competitive. MS Dhoni is a competitor in his own way, Virat is a competitor in his own way. Sometimes when you are leading the side, you have to do it even if you don't want to do it because you want your team to play the way you want,” Gambhir added.

What followed the spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

On the match front, Kohli was dismissed by on the individual score of 35 runs off 27 balls, while AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle took RCB through to the victory. Gayle remained unbeaten after scoring 85 runs off 50 balls, while de Villiers added 22 runs off 22 balls. After the win, Kohli didn’t speak much about the incident, however, he said, “"Its done, what is done on the field is done,” in the post-match presentation show. At the same time, Gambhir also weighed in his thoughts after the match and added, “"It happens in the heat of the moment. We don't need to carry it off the field. It is a tough sport, no love lost.”

Gambhir is currently serving as the mentor of the new Lucknow Super Giants team, who will join the eight original teams of the tournament, starting with the upcoming 2022 edition. Kohli announced his decision to hang his boots as RCB’s skipper last year and will play the tournament purely as a batter for the first time in over a decade. The IPL 2022 is slated to commence on March 26, with an opening clash between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).