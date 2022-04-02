'I Was Told To Do So': PBKS Batter Reveals Why He Withdrew International Retirement

Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa who currently is playing in the IPL 2022 representing the Punjab Kings (PBKS), spoke about why he withdrew his retirement from international cricket first, having announced his exit from the game. The 30-year-old, speaking at a post-match presentation, said that SLC has requested him to return to the game as he had more to offer to the country. “I had to withdraw my retirement letter because I was told to do so by SLC, as I could serve the country more. It’s just that I am all the same; I have been fit with my running. I only got issues with my skin folds because of which I could not represent my country and meet the fitness standards.”

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has scored 75 runs in just two matches, at a strike rate of 238.70 for PBKS. Speaking about his preparations for the IPL 2022, having been away from the game for almost four months, he said, "I just worked on my game a bit more. I haven’t played cricket for almost four months till I came to IPL because I missed the Australian tour and India series. I just wanted to come and play and satisfy myself because this is all I know to do. I enjoy playing cricket, and I just want to keep doing the good things that I have been doing in the past.”

KKR vs PBKS: Bhanuka Rajapaksa on what went wrong for Punjab Kings

Bhanuka Rajapaksa said that the team wanted to put a strong, defendable total on the board, and the player led the start scoring 9-ball 31, but the team kept losing wickets and bowled out for 137 "The plan for us was to occupy the crease as much as possible and put a big score on the board. We know that Knight Riders have a very strong side, especially when it comes to batting. We knew the power of Russ (Russell) and the experience of (Sam) Billings, and even the class of (Shreyas) Iyer. So, we wanted to bat deep, but unfortunately, we lost a couple of wickets in the middle overs. That’s where we need to improve in our next game. I am sure the boys will bounce back." he added.

Image: BCCI/IPL