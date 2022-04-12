'If Chennai Think About It Again': Not Jadeja, Shastri Suggests Who Must've Captained CSK

IPL defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were expected to kick off their title defense on a strong note, however, things haven't gone according to their plan as the Men in Yellow find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table sans any wins in their kitty. Notably, this will be the first instance wherein CSK has lost four games in a row in IPL history. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has come down hard on CSK's display in IPL 2022 and pointed out the player who should have led the team in IPL 2022 instead of Ravindra Jadeja.

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri names a player who could have led CSK well

MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy responsibilities prior to the beginning of the IPL 2022 season and Ravindra Jadeja was handed the reign of the team by the CSK management but the plan has backfired so far. Speaking to Espncricinfo, Ravi Shastri noted that the all-rounder should not have been appointed as the skipper. The 1983 World Cup winner also stated that CSK should not have let go of Faf du Plessis who could have been an ideal skipper for the team.

Shastri said, "I believe, a player like Jadeja should focus on his cricket. If Chennai think about it again, they should have not let Faf du Plessis go because he is a match-winner and played a lot. If Dhoni didn't want to captain the side, then Faf should have become the captain and Jadeja should have played as a player. Because he (Jadeja) can then play freely, no pressure of captaincy. Things could have been different for Chennai."

It is pertinent to mention here that Faf du Plessis was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore and was later named their skipper as Virat Kohli had stepped down from captaincy after IPL 2021. RCB have won three straight matches in a row while losing just one in their four games this season.

IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB match preview

CSK will look to avoid a fourth straight defeat as they take on the formidable RCB squad in their forthcoming match on Wednesday. So far, CSK's batting unit has not been able to perform consistently having posted 200 plus scores only once while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games.

The form of Ruturaj Gaikwad is also in question and last year's Orange cap holder will have to score big runs in this s match. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility. The experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo will also be crucial for the team to win the contest against a formidable team like RCB.

RCB, only the other hand, is ticking all the right boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat has been scoring runs at the top, while Virat Kohli is slowly getting his form back. Dinesh Karthik has been finishing the games for RCB with ease, while Shahbaz Ahmed has also been impressive with his batting so far. Overall RCB looks to be a better unit between the two; however, CSK will not make things easy for them as they will be hungry to taste their first success of the tournament.