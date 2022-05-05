'If He Can Stay Loyal..': Netizens Divided As RCB Fan Proposes To Partner During CSK Game

The Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday saw romance take centre stage as a girl wearing red was seen proposing to her boyfriend, an RCB fan, in the midst of the game. The event transpired during CSK's run-chase as the girl went on her knee to propose to her boyfriend in the stands. The girl was seen giving a ring to her boyfriend, who seemingly accepted it and embraced the moment.

The incident that happened during the eleventh over of the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2022, has now gone viral. The visuals of the proposal are now during rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the video has also left the Twitterati divided as people took sides while commenting on the incident.

Twitterati reacts to viral proposal during RCB vs CSK game

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer was among the first to react to the proposal, as he made a funny observation and called the girl ‘smart’ for proposing to an RCB fan. Jaffer’s post seemed like a dig at RCB fans for being loyal to the team despite winning zero trophies so far. Several others made similar comments and mentioned that RCB fans do remain ‘loyal’. “Every RCB fan is a loyal fan. Now and forever,” a fan tweeted.

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

Every rcb fan is a loyal fan. Now and forever — Abrar Lampard (@Abrar08Lampard) May 4, 2022

RCBian winning hearts just like their favorite team. — AMIT (@Amit_g777) May 4, 2022

Others joined in to make funny comments on the incident including one Twitter user who captioned it ‘Indian Premiyon ki League,’ changing the name of the cash-rich tournament. While some shared happiness for their fellow RCBian, a few others questioned the girl’s decision to propose during a live game. The event really left Twitter divided as some others even dismissed the proposal and called it a ‘scripted’ move for entertainment.

RCB fan girl proposes to RCB fan guy, who says yes in stands during Live Match

#RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/IivIhldzrz — NOone (He/him) (@factsman2003) May 4, 2022

These are just scripted for camera show,next season let's see if they are together #RCBvCSK — Sunny (@sunny_pkf) May 4, 2022

RCB vs CSK: Bangalore win by 13 runs

Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell led a clinical bowling performance to help Royal Challengers Bangalore register a 13-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, pushing the defending champions to the brink of elimination in the IPL here on Wednesday. The quartet of Mahipal Lomror, who smashed a 27-ball 42, skipper Faf du Plessis (38 off 22), Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) did well to lift RCB to 173 for 8.

RCB bowlers then restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56). While Maxwell ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs, Harshal was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs. Shabaz Ahmed (1/27), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/19) also picked a wicket each.

Image: TWITTER