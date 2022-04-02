'Incredible Striking': Twitter Hails Jos Buttler After He Scores First Century Of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler looked in sublime form and smashed a 66-ball century to bring up the first century of IPL 2022. The century was also Buttler's second after the English international scored his maiden century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

The Royals were two down early, but Jos Buttler did not change his game and continued with the same mindset he stepped out to bat. The player took Basil Thampi to the cleaners. He did not stop there and continued his onslaught, and his effort, combined with cameos from skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, saw Rajasthan Royals post a fighting target of 193/8.

RR vs MI: How did the cricketing world react to the first century of IPL 2022

Several players and fans reacted to Jos Buttler's show, with Amit Mishra terming the batter's performance as a 'Deadly display of batting' "How’s the Jos.. high, very high sir! A deadly display of batting by Jos Buttler, just like we all expect him to do. First century of IPL 2022. Heart goes out to the bowlers who have to bowl him in such scorching heat. #MIvsRR" he tweeted.

How’s the Jos.. high, very high sir!



A deadly display of batting by Jos Buttler, just like we all expect him to do. First century of IPL 2022. Heart goes out for for the bowlers who have to bowl him in such scorching heat. #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/tqKu16Ayjr — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan wrote, "Incredible striking from @josbuttler !! I really like the way @rajasthanroyals are shaping up this season .. #IPL #India" while "Joss the boss .. what a 100 @josbuttler class @IPL @StarSportsIndia" tweeted former Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh. "Jos Buttler’s skills to hit the white ball are simply unbelievable…creates angles, plays the field…and often doesn’t even bother about the fielders in the deep, for he deposits the ball 10 rows back. #IPL2022 #MIvRR" Aakash Chopra commented.

Incredible striking from @josbuttler !! I really like the way @rajasthanroyals are shaping up this season .. #IPL #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2022

Jos Buttler’s skills to hit the white ball are simply unbelievable…creates angles, plays the field…and often doesn’t even bother about the fielders in the deep, for he deposits the ball 10 rows back. #IPL2022 #MIvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2022

RR vs MI: We could have got a few more, says Buttler

Speaking about his knock to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, Buttler said, "Obviously a great feeling and nice to contribute. I'm a bit nervous as it is hard to tell if it is a good score or not with the short boundary on one side. Mumbai always attack me with Bumrah, he's one of the best bowlers in the world, and I find him hard to attack. I got frustrated towards the end as I slowed down; I couldn't get the ball away as I would have liked, and that's why I feel we could have got a few more. But we would have taken 194 at the start," he said.

Image: IPL/BCCI