India Legend Slams 'pathetic' Umpiring In IPL 2022; 'Bad Decisions Lead To Big Outcomes'

The umpiring standards during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season have faced heavy criticism as many players have been subject to major umpiring errors. One such incident occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match on Tuesday, which attracted scrutiny from the cricketing world. Among the many reactions to the incident, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth also shed his views on the matter and slammed the “pathetic” umpiring witnessed during IPL 2022.

During the RCB vs LSG match, RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood managed to get away with a wide ball, which prompted an angry reaction from LSG batter Marcus Stoinis, who got bowled in the very next ball. Meanwhile, expressing his thoughts on the incident, the Indian cricketing legend took to his official Twitter handle and said such small bad decisions have a big impact on the games. “What is happening with the umpiring @IPL, it's quite pathetic and small bad decisions lead to big outcomes! Wake up and put some people who actually can be a ref! (sic)”, wrote Srikkanth on Twitter.

What is happening with the umpiring @IPL , it's quite pathetic and small bad decisions lead to big outcomes! Wake up and put some people who actually can be a ref! #RCBvsLSG — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 19, 2022

LSG needed 34 runs to win from 12 balls when Hazlewood came out to bowl the 18th over for RCB. The first delivery of the over was bowled outside the tramline by the bowler, which was left by Stoinis but to everyone’s shock, the umpire didn’t signal a wide. Hazlewood dismissed Stoinis in the next delivery by bowling him out, which prompted an angry reaction from Stoinis towards the on-field umpire. Stoinis’ dismissal marked the fourth wicket of the match for Hazlewood, as LSG were reduced to 148/7. RCB went on to win the match by 18 runs, largely due to the economical over by Hazlewood marked by the umpiring error.

Umpiring errors in IPL 2022 involving Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time that the umpires in IPL 2022 have come under scrutiny for their decisions. During the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match on April 10, KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane was given out wrongly in the first two balls of the match, but DRS saved him. In another instance, Virat Kohli was adjudged LBW out controversially, even after the third umpire review.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Disney+Hotstar)