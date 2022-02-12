'Indian Player Should...': Ex-India Opener Makes Big Wish As IPL Auction 2022 Is Underway

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is currently underway in Bangalore, as the 10 IPL franchises go head-to-head to fill the vacant spots in their teams. While Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer got the highest bid of INR 12.25 crore in the auction among the marquee players on Saturday, former India opener Vinod Kambli took to his official Koo handle to explain why he wants an Indian player to become the biggest buy.

“It will be interesting to see which player’s luck favors him today. But I have to see which player goes the most expensive this time, I just want to remind that this is IPL, Indian player should get more money because we do not have shortage of talent,” said Kambli in his Koo post.

Iyer got the maximum bid among the marquee set of players in the auction pool, which correctly portrays the talent of the players coming from the Indian domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, the IPL auction got off to a flying start on its first day as seven franchises were successfully roped in the 10 marquee players in the pool. Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders roped in two players each, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals were successful in bidding for one player each. Shreyas Iyer went to KKR for an amount of 12.25 crores and is likely to lead the side in the tournament.

Marquee Players at the IPL 2022 auction

At the same time, PBKS roped in India opener Shikhar Dhawan and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for INR 8.25 crore and INR 9.25 crore. Among the marquee players, RR bought off-spinner R Ashwin for INR 5 crore and pacer Trent Boult for INR 8 crore, while RCB grabbed Faf du Plessis for INR 7.25 crore.

David Warner returned to Delhi, having fetched a bid of INR 625 crore from DC, while KKR also retained the services of Pat Cummins for INR 7.25 crore, Mohammed Shami and Quinton de Kock were the first picks of the two new IPL teams. Shami was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 6.25 crore, while De Kock went to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.75 crore.

