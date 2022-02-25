IPL 2022: 10 Teams Split Into Two Groups; RCB To Play Alongside CSK, SRH, GT And PBKS

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is all set to take place in Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune) from March 26. On Friday, February 25, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that 10 teams will play 14 league matches, seven home and seven away. The teams will play five teams twice and four teams once in the competition.

For the first time in the T20 championship, two groups have been formed with five teams each. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful teams in the competition, have been kept in separate groups.

The division has been based on a seeding system determined by the number of trophies won over the years and the number of finals played.

IPL 2022 Groups: IPL 2022 to have 10 teams, format similar to 2011 edition

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two times against the teams in their own group and the team in the same row in the other group. For example, Rohit Sharma’s MI will lock horns twice with KKR, RR, DC, LSG and CSK. They will play once against SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT.

"The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the League/matches," the BCCI was quoted as saying.

As per reports, the IPL is set to get underway on March 26 and end on May 29. Mumbai and Pune are set to play hosts to 70 matches. Every team will play four games at DY Patil Stadium and Wankhede Stadium and three games at Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium. Earlier, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said that the venue for the playoffs in the IPL will be decided later.

IPL 2022: 70 group stage matches to be played across four venues

Wankhede Stadium – Mumbai: 20 matches

Brabourne Stadium (CCI) – Mumbai: 15 matches

DY Patil Stadium – Mumbai: 20 matches

MCA International Stadium – Pune: 15 matches

Image: Twitter/IPL