IPL 2022: 5 Marquee Players Who Have The Potential To Lead Franchises

A few franchises will enter the auction without a captain and will look to target potential candidates for the job. The IPL auction will be held on Feb 12 & 13.

Vishal Tiwari
The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the auction, including 370 players from India, and 220 overseas cricketers. A couple of franchises will enter the IPL auction without a captain and will look to target potential candidates for the job. Here's are the five marquee players who have the potential to lead a franchise in the next edition of the cash-rich tournament. 

David Warner

Australian batter David Warner has past experience of leading an IPL side as he was the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad until last year. Warner has been released by SRH ahead of the upcoming mega auction, making him a top captaincy choice amongst the marquee players. Warner boasts an excellent record as captain, having won the 2016 IPL with SRH and leading the side to four consecutive playoffs in the subsequent seasons. 

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the few players on the list of marquee players who have the experience of leading an IPL side. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, who are looking for a captain, could go big for Iyer in the upcoming mega auction. Iyer was the captain of the Delhi Capitals until the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league. However, the Mumbai cricketer was removed as captain after he suffered a shoulder injury last year and was ruled out of the tournament. 

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad until last year but the Australian pacer has been released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. Cummins will enter the IPL auction as one of the top targets for teams who are looking to build a ferocious bowling attack for the upcoming season. Cummins was recently appointed the Test captain of the Australian cricket team and he proved his mantle by humiliating England in the just-finished Ashes series. 

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has led Punjab Kings for two seasons before moving to Delhi Capitals as a regular player. Ashwin, who has been playing in the league since 2009, has a relatively good experience of leading an IPL side and will be amongst the potential captaincy candidates at the auction. Ashwin has set his base price at Rs 2 crore. 

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, a former Proteas cricketer, has captained a team at the international level but has no experience guiding an IPL side. The South African's batting prowess, on the other hand, will make him a top buy amongst the marquee players, and given his IPL experience, a few clubs may even want him for the captaincy job. Last year, Du Plessis was a member of the CSK team that won the IPL. With the bat, he was crucial for CSK, helping them win games on several occasions.

There are a total of 10 cricketers who have been shortlisted as marquee players for the upcoming mega auction. Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Pat Cummins (Australia), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Shikhar Dhawan (India), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Shreyas Iyer (India), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Mohammed Shami (India), and David Warner (Australia) are the players who make up the marquee list for IPL 2022. 

