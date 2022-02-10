IPL 2022: 6 Players Who Could Rake In Money Ahead Of Others At This Year's Mega Auctions

The wait will be over in two days time and players both capped and uncapped from India and overseas will be keeping their fingers crossed with the hope of bagging a contract during the IPL 2022 Mega auction. With some top players available in the auction pool, the 10 teams will be going all out and trying to sign the best players for the team. Let's take a look at 8 players with the potential to attract the teams during the IPL Auctions.

Potential hot picks during at IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Quinton de Kock: The 29-year-old South African WIcketkeeper batsman was released by Mumbai Indians however he is still a proven impact player in the IPL. The left-hander has played for four IPL teams and has enough IPL pedigree experience to attract huge bidding. The Wicketkeeper-batsman scored 297 runs last season and would be a great buy especially for teams looking for explosive wicketkeeper-batsman.

Ishan Kishan: The youngster will be the most sought after player due to his ability to bat anywhere in the batting lineup. He is capable of playing big shots against opposition bowlers while opening the batting or batting in the middle order. He was instrumental in Mumbai India winning the 2020 edition while his failure to score runs last season proved to be the team's downfall. teams will be trying to get his signature looking like the future aspect as well.

David Warner: The Australian needs no introduction. He is one of the most decorated overseas players with three orange caps and also IPL winner with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left will be shot property after leaving SRH last season. Warner had an amazing T20 World Cup, where he scored 289 runs and helped the team to victory. The performance was a clear indication that he is still capable of playing big knocks at the top and that is why he will initiate a bidding war among all teams. Overall he has over 5000 runs from 150 matches.

Shreyas Iyer: A player with the potential to become future captain, Shreyas Iyer has experience of leading the Delhi Franchisee team in IPL. Ahead of IPL 2022 Auctions, DC decided not to retain his services and that is why he will be the most sought after player during the IPL 2022 auctions. Last season was a disappointing one for the middle-order batsman as he was out of the first half due to a shoulder injury and DC decided to make Pant the skipper. He did make a comeback but only scored 175 runs from 8 matches. Overall Shreyas Iyer has been a consistent run-getter and along with leadership quality teams will be going all out to get his signature.

Odean Smith: Teams who are looking for an all-rounder who can finish the match during crunch situation Oden Smith will be a good buy. During the 2nd IND vs WI DOI match, the West Indian showed his capability with bat and ball which is likely to attract the franchises. Smith has been priced in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore for the IPL mega auction and he could very likely to go at a much higher price than his base price.

Shahrukh Khan: The player from Tamil Nadu is a proven customer in the domestic circuit and can finish the games while batting lower down the order. In the very few matches played in IPL while playing for Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan has shown his capability as a finisher and at a base price of Rs 40 lakhs, he is likely to attract bidding from teams as it would be a great steal for any team.