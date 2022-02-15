IPL 2022: A Look At Chennai Super Kings' Possible Playing XI After Auctions

The IPL Auction 2022 is done and dusted and fans will be working on the combinations for their favourite team's playing XI after looking at the entire roster for the IPL 2022. Speaking about the Chennai Super Kings roster skipper MS Dhoni will be happy with most of the players from last season being brought back during the auction. Besides retaining Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have made promising fresh signings. Here's the likely CSK Playing XI.

CSK Playing XI: Openers and middle order

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The player from Maharashtra has a cracking IPL 2021 season where he won the orange cap for scoring most runs in the tournament. Despite a poor start to the Chennai Super Kings career, Gaikwad lasts season scored 839 runs at a strike rate of 132.13 forcing the selectors to call him up for Team India.

Devon Conway: With Faf du Plessis gone it was difficult for CSK to find someone who can fill his shoes. However, it looks like the management may have played a masterstroke by signing a Kiwi player. Conway has played just 20 T20I matches sbut has a strike rate of almost 140 and is capable to play big shots. He is equally a great fielder as well which wil be an asset for CSK on the field.

Moeen Ali: The England allrounder after his fantastic performance last season was retained for IPL 2022. His ability to play big shots saw him getting promoted by CSK to number three which worked wonders. He is no mug with the ball either and is capable of providing important breakthroughs.

Middle order

Robin Uthappa: With Suresh Raina no longer part of CSK, Robin Uthappa could be slotted in the middle order. He was a consistent run gettter while playing for KKR before coming to CSK. Last season he did not get enough matches but gave a glimpse of his shot-making skills in the final. In IPL 2022 he is likely to get more game time and he would be eager to show what he can do.

Ambati Rayudu: The Hyderabad cricketer will continue his association with the CSK franchise and is likely to feature in the middle order. Capable of playing match-winning knock Rayadu has been an asset for the team since joining them in 2018. Apart from doing wonders with the bat, Rayadu is also a great fielder and can also keep wickets if MS Dhoni decides to give away his glove to some ground fielding.

MS Dhoni: The legendary skipper has failed to work out his magic with the bat but he has been the second most successful IPL captain. Besides the record, MSD is also known to groom youngsters which is an asset for not only CSK but also the players. With the former India skipper nearing towards hanging up his boots he would like to go out on a high and give fans a glimpse of his old self.

Allrounders and bowlers

Allrounders

Ravindra Jadeja: When it comes to all-rounders for CSK the only name that comes into mind is Ravindra Jadeja. The player from Jamnagar will be remembered as one of the finest all-rounders of the game. Besides his amazing fielding ability, Jadeja has evolved as a decent batsman and a world-class spinner. The left-arm spinner has gone on to become the backbone of team India as well as CSK and once again there is no doubt he will be retaining his place in the team.

Shivam Dube: The cricketer from Mumbai hasn't set the IPL stage on fire but he is incapable of producing big shots when needed, Besides batting he can role his arm when needed. The cricketer will look to not only redeem himself but also learn a lot under Dhoni's captaincy.

Dwayne Bravo: The West Indies legend a been an integral part of the CSK team and that is why he was bought back by the team during the auction. With age not in his side, the West Indian may not be as quick as he used to be however he can deliver with ball and bat when the team is in need of a miracle. With no international commitment after retirement, Bravo will look to make an impact in IPL 2022 season

Bowlers

Deepak Chahar: The pacer was made the most expensive bowler with CSK breaking the bank to retain his service for IPL 2022. In 63 IPL games, he has picked 59 wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.8 and ha the ability to swing the ball and pick up early wickets. Chahar has significantly improved his batting which can be judged from his innings against Sri Lanka and South Africa. The IPL 2022 season should be a big season for him.

Chris Jordan: The England pacer is death over specialist and stops the flow of runs at the end with his yorkers. Apart from bowling, Jordan is capable of scoring runs with the bat at the end which will be valuable for CSK. He might not get enough matches to play, but Jordan will look to make impact in whatever matches he gets to play.