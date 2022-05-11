IPL 2022: A Look At Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' Maiden Journey To IPL Playoffs

Gujarat Titans' journey in the ongoing IPL 2022 has not been anything less than a fairytale as the newly formed team qualified for the IPL playoff in their very first season. The Titans crushed Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday and confirm their ticket to the IPL Playoff.

Currently, the team is right at the top of the points table after Tuesday's victory and would want to head into the IPL Playoffs by winning the remaining matches.

IPL 2022: Mantra behind Gujarat Titans' success so far

With some of the big names entering the auction pool, Gujarat Titans decided to make Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubhman Gill their premium picks from the player draft and built a team around these three players. The Indian contingent looked thin on paper, however, the youngsters have chipped in with valuable contributions when needed. The likes of Abhinav Manohar and Sai Sudarshan stepped up when the team needed them the most.

During the auction, the Gujarat franchise filled their pace bowlers slot by signing the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Alzarri Joseph and all of them have been able to deliver wickets when needed. There were a lot of questions being raised regarding the batting lineup with the likes of Matthew Wade, David Miller, and Wriddhiman Saha being brought into the team. While Wade has failed to fire and has been restricted to the bench, both Miller and Saha have silenced their critics by putting up a stellar show with the bat.

Hardik Pandya’s leadership was a questionable decision since he did not have any experience of captaincy before. However, the all-rounder has done really well for himself not only as a leader but has also scored runs and picked wickets silencing his doubters. Rahul Tewatia has also played the role of finisher to perfection taking the team across the finish line twice. He first did it against the Punjab Kings and then set up Rashid Khan to finish the run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hardik Pandya on Gujarat Titans' journey so far

The Gujarat Titans have played fearless cricket through the season so far and skipper Hardik Pandya was full of praise for the players after the team's victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Speaking about the overall journey of the team so far, Pandya said, "Really proud of the boys. When we started this journey together, we obviously believed in ourselves, but before the 14th game to have qualified, it's a great effort and really proud of us".

He further said, "I think all the games that we've won, we were always under pressure. The last game was the only game that we were ahead of the game and we knew the kind of batters we have and we'll finish it off. But it did not happen. That was the talk of the group. Even in this game (against LSG) when they were eight down, I said, 'Let's be ruthless. This game is beautiful. If it's not over, it's not over. So let's make sure that we finish it. If they're down, let's keep them down, get this done and relax post-game."

Gujarat Titans IPL Playoffs roadmap

Match 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Titans won by 5 wickets

Match 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Titans won by 14 runs

Match 3: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Titans won by 6 wickets

Match 4: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad,

SRH won by 8 wickets

Match 5: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Titans won by 37 runs

Match 6:Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Titans won by 3 wickets

Match 7: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Titans won by 8 runs

Match 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

Titans won by 5 wickets

Match 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Titans won by 6 wickets

Match 10: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

PBKS won by 8 wickets

Match 11: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

MI won by 5 runs

Match 12: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Titans won by 62 runs

Match 13: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, May 15, 2022

Match 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 19, 2022