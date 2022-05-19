IPL 2022: A Look At KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants' Maiden Journey To IPL Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants have so far had a dream run in the ongoing IPL 2022, with the team qualifying for the IPL playoffs in their maiden season. On Wednesday, LSG defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders to secure a berth in the IPL Playoffs. The Lucknow franchise is currently placed second in the points table and has a chance to play in the Qualifier 1 against the top-ranked Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022: Reason behind LSG's success

Lucknow Super Giants are one of the two new teams added to the IPL roster this year. The Super Giants managed to display their true mettle in their maiden IPL season as they became the second franchise after Gujarat Titans to qualify for the playoffs. Lucknow entered the IPL 2022 edition with a strong squad, including some big names such as KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, and Quinton de Kock. One of the key reasons behind Lucknow's success in the tournament is their bowling contingent. The KL Rahul-led side boasts of some dangerous bowlers such as Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Another reason that could be attributed to Lucknow's successful campaign is their impressive group of all-rounders. Lucknow has the likes of Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, and Jason Holder, all of whom are exceptional players when they are at the top of their game. Hooda particularly has been the find of the season for Lucknow as he has helped them win matches with the bat on multiple occasions and is currently the third-highest run-scorer for his side with 406 runs in 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Lucknow's brilliant fielding has also played a significant part in the team's success as demonstrated in last night's game when Evin Lewis pulled off a mind-blowing catch to help his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL Playoffs roadmap

Match 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 5 wickets

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - LSG won by 6 wickets

Match 3: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - LSG won by 12 runs

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - LSG won by 6 wickets

Match 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - RR won by 3 runs

Match 6: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - LSG won by 18 runs

Match 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - RCB won by 18 runs

Match 8: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - LSG won by 36 runs

Match 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - LSG won by 20 runs

Match 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - LSG won by 6 runs

Match 11: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - LSG won by 75 runs

Match 12: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - GT won by 62 runs

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - RR won by 24 runs

Match 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - LSG won by 2 runs

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI