Former India cricketer MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, surprising the entire cricketing world. The decision was announced via CSK's official website and social media handles. Meanwhile, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has opened up on Dhoni's decision to relinquish the captaincy ahead of IPL 2022. De Villiers told VUSport Scouts that Dhoni's choice comes as no surprise to him and that he is "actually quite happy for him."

De Villiers stated that he understands how difficult it is to be captain for such a long time. Captains spend "sleepless" nights, according to the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star player, especially when they are having a bad season. But, according to De Villiers, Dhoni's decision to step down as captain came at the ideal time, given that he won the IPL last year.

"I am not surprised by MS’s move. I am actually quite happy for him. Having carried that burden for so long, people might think that it is easy to be captain, but it really wears you down. You have sleepless nights sometimes, especially when you don’t have good seasons. But I think he stepped away at exactly the right time, having won the last IPL," De Villiers was quoted as saying to VUSport Scouts.

MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL. Dhoni has guided CSK to 11 playoffs, nine finals, four IPL victories, and two Champions League T20 wins in his 12 years as captain of the franchise. In 204 games as captain of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni has won 121 matches and lost just 82 games. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK as a regular player in IPL 2022 and beyond, the franchise said in a statement.

The Chennai Super Kings will kick off the IPL 2022 season with a blockbuster clash against last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, March 26. Chennai have appointed Ravindra Jadeja to lead the franchise in the latest edition. Jadeja has been part of CSK since IPL 2012 when the franchise bought him for a record sum of Rs. 9.8 crore, the highest for that year's auction.