IPL 2022: Ahead Of Crucial Season Opener Against CSK, Pat Cummins Wishes KKR

Australia's express pacer Pat Cummins has offered his best wishes to his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the season opener on Saturday. Cummins, who will be unavailable for the first few games owing to national commitment, turned to his official Twitter handle to wish KKR success as they embark on the latest edition of the tournament. "Go well today @KKRiders!!!! KORBO LORBO JEETBO," Cummins posted along with three purple heart emoticons, showing his love for the two-time IPL champions.

Go well today @KKRiders !!!!



KORBO LORBO JEETBO



💜💜💜 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Cummins recently guided Australia to a historic series victory in Pakistan, where he wowed everyone with his bowling and captaincy abilities. Cummins is expected to join his IPL side after a short visit to Australia for legendary cricketer Shane Warne's memorial. Ahead of the third Test against Pakistan last week, Cummins had opined on KKR naming Shreyas Iyer as their new captain. Cummins said he is really excited to play with Iyer, describing him as a "very calm guy" and someone who is in really good form at the moment.

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to lock horns against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a few minutes at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm IST with the match slated to begin 30 minutes after that.

CSK vs KKR: Predicted XIs

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan/Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne.

KKR XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi/Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Image: IPL/BCCI

