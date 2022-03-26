Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Ahead Of Crucial Season Opener Against CSK, Pat Cummins Wishes KKR

Pat Cummins has offered his best wishes to his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the season opener on Saturday.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2022, KKR vs CSK, Pat Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Pat Cummins wishes KKR, Pat Cummins KKR, CSK vs KKR

Image: IPL/BCCI


Australia's express pacer Pat Cummins has offered his best wishes to his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the season opener on Saturday. Cummins, who will be unavailable for the first few games owing to national commitment, turned to his official Twitter handle to wish KKR success as they embark on the latest edition of the tournament. "Go well today @KKRiders!!!! KORBO LORBO JEETBO," Cummins posted along with three purple heart emoticons, showing his love for the two-time IPL champions. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Cummins recently guided Australia to a historic series victory in Pakistan, where he wowed everyone with his bowling and captaincy abilities. Cummins is expected to join his IPL side after a short visit to Australia for legendary cricketer Shane Warne's memorial. Ahead of the third Test against Pakistan last week, Cummins had opined on KKR naming Shreyas Iyer as their new captain. Cummins said he is really excited to play with Iyer, describing him as a "very calm guy" and someone who is in really good form at the moment.  

READ | IPL 2022 icons Kohli, Rahul & Rohit engage in hilarious banter ahead of new season; WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to lock horns against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a few minutes at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm IST with the match slated to begin 30 minutes after that.  

READ | IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba thanks MS Dhoni; 'You'll always be his leader'

CSK vs KKR: Predicted XIs

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan/Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne.

KKR XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi/Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Image: IPL/BCCI
 

READ | CSK vs KKR live score: Iyer wins toss for Kolkata Knight Riders and decides to field first
READ | IPL 2022: AB de Villiers 'not surprised' by MS Dhoni's decision to quit CSK captaincy
Tags: IPL 2022, KKR vs CSK, Pat Cummins
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND