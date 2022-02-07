IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Team Announces Official Name; See Full Player List, Team Purse & More

The newly inducted Ahmedabad franchise forthcoming 2022 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was purchased by CVC Capital Partners during the franchise auctions. According to reports, the franchise has been named 'Ahmedabad Titans'. The other new franchise that ws be purchased in the auction was the Lucknow-based team and they are named Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams will be competing against the eight original teams in the forthcoming IPL 2022.

The Ahmedabad Titans have finalised their coaching staff, with former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra and former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten set to share the responsibilities of head coach. Meanwhile, former England batter Vikram Solanki will be the team's director. This will be the second occasion when the trio of Nehra, Kirsten and Solani will be on the same side, having collaborated at Royal Challengers Bangalore previously.

Ahmedabad IPL team: Player List and team purse for mega-auction

Ahmedabad has picked decided to pick Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) as their three preferences. Pandya has been chosen as the captain for the franchise in the IPL 2022 season. This essentially leaves the Ahmedabad team with an auction purse of Rs. 52 crore. The IPL 2022 mega-auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and the teams will have to finalise their squads ahead of the new season.

Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya's rise has been spectacular, having been bought for just a mere Rs 10 lakh in 2015. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best utility players, with Mumbai having retained him as their second pick at the auction in 2018 by paying Rs 11 crore. Rashid Khan is a superb leg-spinner who has played a vital role in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. He has played a total of 76 matches and taken 93 wickets while keeping a stunning economy of just 6.33. In five IPL editions that he has played, he has consistently taken 17 wickets or more.

Shubhman Gill has been fantastic for Kolkata Knight Riders and is an excellent pick. He has scored 1417 runs in 58 matches at an average of 31.48 and a strike rate of 123.00. He has scored a total of 10 half-centuries so far.

Image: IPL/BCCI