IPL 2022: Akash Ambani Comments On Putting Bumrah-Archer Together; 'We Wanted Jofra'

Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Akash Ambani was ecstatic after successfully landing England pacer Jofra Archer on the second day of the IPL 2022 auction for a whopping price of Rs 8 crores. His signing raised eyebrows as it was clear from the outset that the 26-year old may not be able to play this season due to an injury.

However, Akash believes that a partnership between Archer and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be extremely lethal. While the England fast bowler is not expected to play this season, he could form such a partnership alongside the Indian pacer from 2023 onwards.

Akash Ambani delighted to have Jofra Archer in Mumbai Indians

While speaking to the broadcaster of the IPL 2022 auction in an interview, "Akash Ambani said, "Jofra has been a player Mahela (Jayawardene) gave his first professional debut too. So happy to have got him. So happy to have Jof and Boom making a lethal bowling attack, although next year."

Akash was also delighted to have signed Ishan Kishan, who became the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 auction. MI signed Kishan for a whopping amount of Rs 15.25 crores. As a result of this bid, the wicket-keeper batter became the fourth most expensive player in the history of the auction after Chris Morris (2021), Yuvraj Singh (2015) and Pat Cummins (2020).

Speaking of signing both Kishan and Archer, Akash said, "If someone said to me that Mumbai Indians will walk out with Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer after the auction, I wouldn't have believed it."

Why Jofra Archer is unlikely to feature in IPL 2022?

Before the IPL 2022 auctions began, the competition's chief operating officer Hemang Amin had sent out an email to all the franchises, highlighting the risk of signing Jofra Archer. Amin was clear that if any team signed the England pacer, he may not be able to play this season and that the teams will not have an opportunity to replace him either. The statement read,

"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022. Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season."

Meanwhile, Archer also seemed surprised to receive a whopping Rs 8 crore winning bid as he tweeted soon after:

