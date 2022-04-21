IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar Cleans Up MI's Rs 15.25 Cr Buy With Searing Yorker; WATCH

22-year-old Mumbai Indians allrounder Arjun Tendulkar was witnessed bowling out the most expensive player to be sold during the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction, in a recent video shared by the franchise. MI took to their official social media handles on Wednesday, a day ahead of the El Clasico of IPL, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and shared the video, with the caption, “You ain't missing the 🎯 if your name is 𝔸ℝ𝕁𝕌ℕ!”.

In the video, Tendulkar can be seen bowling a perfect yorker to the MI opener Kishan during a net practice session shattering the stumps. The 22-year-old then raises both his hands in celebration, as the video plays a slow-motion shot of the delivery. The fact that MI posted the video, a day ahead of the match no. 33 against CSK, hinted towards the possibility of Arjun making his debut in the forthcoming match.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar bowling out Ishan Kishan with a yorker:

Arjun Tendulkar bought by MI for Rs 30 lakhs

It is pertinent to mention that Ishan was the most expensive player to be sold during the IPL 2022 auction, as MI bought him for a whopping amount of 1Rs 5.25 crore. At the same time, Arjun was roped in by MI for an amount of 30 lakhs, which was Rs 10 lakhs more than his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Having said that, it won’t be a surprise for cricket lovers if Tendulkar makes his debut against CSK as MI is desperately seeking a victory in the season and skipper Rohit Sharma certainly affords to make a few changes.

MI currently sit at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with no wins in six matches. Despite good performances here are there in matches, the Mumbai-based franchise has failed to make the most of home conditions and has also failed to put up a collective winning effort. Arjun can find a place in the playing XI, which features pacers like Jaydev Unadkar, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, and Basil Thampi. However, Rohit can be up for an experiment on Thursday and the son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar might land his IPL debut in the process.