IPL 2022 Auction: 8 Players Who Went For More Than 10 Times Their Base Price

The two-day IPL 2022 Auction changed the fortune of many cricketers with a lot of players getting more money than their actual base price. Ishan Kishan made the headlines becoming the costliest Indian player at the auction. The Day 2 of the IPL 2022 Auction witnessed Liam Livingstone breaking the bank while Mumbai Indians making move for Tim David and injured Jofra Archer. Here's a look at the players who went more than their actual base price during the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

IPL Mega Auction 2022: Players who went more than their base price

Shahrukh Khan: The Tamil Nadu cricketer is known for his big-hitting skills and that is why Punjab Kings decided to retain his service during the IPL 2022 Mega auction. Shahrukh's base price for the auction was INR 40 lakh but was eventually sold for INR 9 crore

Rahul Tripathi: The attacking batsman recently featured for KKR in the IPL 2021 following which he was released into the IPL Auction pool. A consistent run-getter in the IPL tournament Tripathi entered the auction with a base price of INR 40 lakh and was sold for a whopping price of INR 8.50 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Liam Livingstone: The England cricketer was the costliest overseas buy in the IPL 2022 Auction. In the bidding war between Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad it was Punjab Kings who got his signature for INR 11.50 crore.

Avesh Khan: The second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, Avesh Khan became the costliest uncapped player in IPL 2022. The former Delhi Capitals player was bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Raj Bawa: The Under-19 World Cup winner entered the auction with INR 20 Lakhs. Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad were involved in an intense bidding war before he was sold to Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Another Indian U-19 World Cup star entered the auction at INR 30 Lakhs. He was eventually snapped by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.5 crore.

Tim David: The Singapore-born Australian batter entered the auction at a base price of INR 40 lakh. He was ultimately sold to Mumbai Indians for 8.25 crore making him the highest-paid overseas player ever for five-time IPL Champion

Vijay Shankar: The Tamil Nadu skipper entered the auction at INR 50 Lakhs and it looked like he would go unsold. Gujarat Titans made the first bid and competed with CSK for his signature,. It was Titans who won the battle getting him for INR 1.4 crore.