Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Auction: Arjun Tendulkar Goes To Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans Increase Price

Arjun Tendulkar was roped in by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction for an amount of INR 35 lakh as Gujarat Titans also jumped into the bidding for him.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2022 Auction

Instagram Image: @mumbaiindians


Young Indian cricketer Arjun Tendulkar has returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), after getting sold to MI for Rs 30 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Arjun was bought by the Mumbai-based franchise for an amount of Rs 20 lakh in the 2021 season and received a pay raise this year after Gujarat Titans increased his value by entering the bid. While the MI team management smiled upon facing competition from Gujarat as they wondered if the new IPL franchise just mocked them.

Upon knowing about the development of Arjun’s inclusion in the MI squad for the IPL 2022, cricket fans took Twitter by storm, shedding their thoughts on the same. While MI fans cheered and lauded MI for the move, other cricket fans mentioned that they do not find any point behind his addition as he hardly plays any match. At the same time, other fans tweeted in appreciation of Gujarat Titans for entering the bid.

READ | Who is the most expensive Australian at IPL 2022 Auction? Not Warner, Cummins or Hazlewood

How did the cricket fans react to Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion into MI?

A look at Arjun Tendulkar's young cricket career

Arjun Tendulkar is currently 22-years-old and has previously played domestic cricket for Mumbai. He has represented Mumbai in two T20 matches so far, returning with two wickets in the process. Meanwhile, his inclusion into MI is understood as an attempt from the franchise to groom the youngster as his father, the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also played for the same team.

READ | IPL: Jofra Archer reacts to MI buying him for Rs 8 crore; Old tweet from 2014 resurfaces
READ | IPL 2022: Akash Ambani comments on putting Bumrah-Archer together; 'We wanted Jofra'
READ | IPL Auction 2022: Who is Romario Shepherd? Everything to know about SRH's ₹ 7.75 crore buy
READ | IPL Auction 2022: Who is Yash Dayal? Gujarat Titans' ₹3.2 cr buy dubbed 'Zaheer Khan 2.0'
Tags: IPL 2022 Auction, Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND