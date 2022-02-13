IPL 2022 Auction: Arjun Tendulkar Goes To Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans Increase Price

Young Indian cricketer Arjun Tendulkar has returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), after getting sold to MI for Rs 30 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Arjun was bought by the Mumbai-based franchise for an amount of Rs 20 lakh in the 2021 season and received a pay raise this year after Gujarat Titans increased his value by entering the bid. While the MI team management smiled upon facing competition from Gujarat as they wondered if the new IPL franchise just mocked them.

Upon knowing about the development of Arjun’s inclusion in the MI squad for the IPL 2022, cricket fans took Twitter by storm, shedding their thoughts on the same. While MI fans cheered and lauded MI for the move, other cricket fans mentioned that they do not find any point behind his addition as he hardly plays any match. At the same time, other fans tweeted in appreciation of Gujarat Titans for entering the bid.

How did the cricket fans react to Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion into MI?

Welcome Back Arjun Tendulkar 🥳#IPLAuction2022 https://t.co/gubu0ziBph — Adesh Ajju (@AjjuAdesh1) February 13, 2022

Why do they even bother wasting time on Arjun Tendulkar? Just give him a lifetime contract at MI for 20L and let him sit on the bench — Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) February 13, 2022

Appreciation Tweet for Gujarat Titans to bid for Arjun Tendulkar and Increase his price by 10L😂😂😂 — Russell Muscle (@45_Anonymous_18) February 13, 2022

GUJARAT TITANS BIDDING ON ARJUN TENDULKAR OH THE COMEDY POTENTIAL — we move (@Ocreativitigang) February 13, 2022

A look at Arjun Tendulkar's young cricket career

Arjun Tendulkar is currently 22-years-old and has previously played domestic cricket for Mumbai. He has represented Mumbai in two T20 matches so far, returning with two wickets in the process. Meanwhile, his inclusion into MI is understood as an attempt from the franchise to groom the youngster as his father, the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also played for the same team.