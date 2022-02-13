IPL 2022 Auction: From Rabada To Pooran, List Of 10 Most Expensive Overseas Players

The Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction belonged to India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan who was retained by Mumbai Indians for a whopping 15.25 crores making him the second most expensive Indian player being sold in the auction. Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar was the second most expensive buy of the day when he was retained for INR 14 crore. Shreyas also had an amazing auction after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR12 crores. Shikhar Dhawan who was the first player to go under hammer fetched 8.25 cr after being picked up by Punjab Kings.

Coming to the overseas players, there were a couple of players who reached the 10 crore mark with West Indies Nicholas Pooran and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga being the players fetching more money during the IPL Mega auction 2022. Let's take a look at the top 10 most expensive overseas players.

IPL Mega Auction 2022: 10 overseas players who fetched a big amount

Wanindu Hasaranga whose base price was INR 1 crore was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10.75 crore. West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the same amount as Hasaranga. Former KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson was sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 10 crore. Kagiso Rabada who played for Delhi Capitals until last season was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 crore.

Jason Holder who played for SRH last season will represent the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 after being bought for INR 8.75 crore. Shimron Hetmyer will be heading to Rajasthan from Delhi after being sold for INR 8.5 crore. Former Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 8 crore.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood will be donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey after being sold for INR 7.75 crore. England's Mark Wood and Australia Tets SKipper Pat Cummins were picked up for 7.5 crores by Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Faf du Plessis will join Hazlewood at Royal Challengers Bangalore after being sold INR 7 crore. Overall on Day 1 of the Auction a total of 74 players were sold with 20 of them being overseas players.