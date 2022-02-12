The IPL Auction 2022 is just a couple of hours away and besides the top players, some of the unknown stars would be hoping to land an IPL contract. Besides the experienced international players, unknown talents, both Indian and overseas players, have often proved to be the difference makers during the previous seasons of IPL.

We take a look at top quality uncapped players in IPL Auction 2022 who could trigger a bidding war amongst the teams during the IPL Auction 2022.

Uncapped players in IPL 2022 list: Indian players who could fetch a huge amount

Chama Milind (Base price: INR 20 lakh): The Hyderabad left-arm pacer was the top wicket-taker during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, bagging 18 wickets in total. He has earlier been part of IPL sides Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) however, he never got a chance to play.

Cheepurapalli Stephen (Base price: INR 20 lakh): The left-arm bowler from Andra Pradesh is another talent to look at due to his fantastic performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. He finished the tournament with 14 wickets and will be looking to bag his maiden contract during IPL 2022 auction.

Tanmay Agarwal (Base price: INR 20 lakh): Tanmay Agarwal was the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) with 334 runs from 7 matches. He would be a good addition to the teams as he could open the innings in case an opening batsman gets injured or arrives late for the tournament.

Matthew Short (Base price: INR 20 lakh): Matthew Short had a terrific season with Adelaide Strikers in the BBL while opening the innings for the team. He finished third in the run-scorers list with 493 runs to his name in 16 appearances. Short can also bowl some off-spin, who could be valuable as a sixth bowler in the team.

Tim David (Base price: INR 40 lakh): The cricketer from Singapore made history when he was picked by RCB in the IPL 2021 auction due to his hard-hitting skills. After his terrific performance for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, David will be on the radar of most of the teams who are looking for players with big-hitting capabilities. Expect a bidding war for the Singaporian.