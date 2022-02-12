IPL 2022 Auction: List Of Uncapped Players Who Were Sold For Big Money On Day 1

While most of the attention at the commencement of the Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction was on the marquee players, the day ended with some uncapped players stealing the limelight with some big money coming in to sign them.

Avesh Khan ended as the most expensive uncapped player as Lucknow Super Giants shelled out a staggering INR 10 crores to sign him. Other players who grabbed massive interest included Shahrukh Khan and Kartik Tyagi. Here is a look at some of the uncapped players who grabbed big money at the IPL 2022 auction.

Uncapped players that grabbed huge contracts after Day 1

Sr. No. Player Team Price (INR) 1 Abhinav Sadarangani Gujarat Titans 2.60 crores 2 Dewald Brevis Mumbai Indians 3 crores 3 Rahul Tripathi Sunrisers Hyderabad 8.50 crores 4 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals 3.8 crores 5 Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 6.50 crores 6 Shahrukh Khan Punjab Kings 9 crores 7 Rahul Tewatia Gujarat Titans 7 crores 8 Shivam Mavi Gujarat Titans 9 crores 9 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Delhi Capitals 1.1 crores 10 Harpreet Brar Punjab Kings 3.8 crores 11 Shahbaz Ahmad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2.4 crores 12 KS Bharat Delhi Capitals 2 crores 13 Anuj Rawat Royal Challengers Bangalore 3.4 crores 14 Kartik Tyagi Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 crores 15 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 10 crores 16 Murugan Ashwin Mumbai Indians 1.60 crores 17 R Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 3 crores

Key uncapped players sold in IPL auction 2022

While a staggering winning bid of Rs 10 crores for Avesh Khan grabbed all the headlines at the IPL 2022 auction, there were several other uncapped players who received massive interest from franchises. For example, Rahul Tripathi received a winning bid of Rs 8.50 crores after his successful season with KKR last year, in which he amassed 397 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 28.35.

Another player who received massive interest was Shivam Mavi as he received a winning bid of Rs 9 crores after he delivered an impressive performance with KKR last season when he picked up 11 wickets in just nine matches. Although Shahrukh Khan had only limited game time with PBKS last season, he yet delivered impressive cameos whenever called upon, resulting in him getting a staggering winning bid of Rs 9 crores.

Avesh Khan was the pick amongst the uncapped players of IPL auction 2022 after an outstanding season for the Delhi Capitals last season. The 25-year old picked up a whopping 24 wickets in just 16 matches, with a best of 3/13.