IPL 2022 Auction: Who Is The Most Expensive Player To Have Been Bought At An IPL Auction?

The IPL 2022 mega auction is all set to get underway in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the auction.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is all set to get underway in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The auction will see franchises drain out millions of dollars to acquire the services of some of the best players in the world. A total of 590 players from 15 different countries have been shortlisted for the auction. Let's take a look at the most expensive player to have ever been bought at an IPL auction. 

South Africa's Chris Morris, who was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 16.25 crore ahead of the previous edition of IPL, is so far the most expensive buy ever at an IPL auction. When the Royals bought Morris last year, the sum beat the previous auction record for the highest amount paid to a player at an IPL auction. Morris broke the record of Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders a year earlier for a hefty amount of Rs. 15.5 crore. 

List of most expensive buys from each of the previous 14 auctions:

1. IPL 2021: Chris Morris (RR) - Rs. 16.25 crore

2. IPL 2020: Pat Cummins (KKR) - Rs. 15.5 crore

3. IPL 2019: Jaydev Unadkat (RR) and Varun Chakravarthy (KXIP) - Rs. 8.4 crore

4. IPL 2017 & 2018: Ben Stokes (RPSG, RR) - Rs. 14.5 crore, Rs. 12.5 crore

5. IPL 2016: Shane Watson (RCB) - Rs. 9.5 crore

6. IPL 2014 & 2015: Yuvraj Singh (RCB, DD) Rs. 14 crore, Rs. 16 crore

7. IPL 2013: Glenn Maxwell (MI) - Rs. 6.3 crore

8. IPL 2012: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Rs. 12.8 crore

9. IPL 2011: Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - Rs. 14.9 crore

10. IPL 2010: Kieron Pollard (MI) and Shane Bond (KKR) - Rs. 4.8 crore

11. IPL 2009: Kevin Pietersen (RCB) and Andrew Flintoff (CSK) - Rs. 9.8 crore

12. IPL 2008: MS Dhoni (CSK) - Rs. 9.25 crore 

Meanwhile, a total of 33 players have already been retained or drafted by the 10 franchises ahead of the mega auction. India vice-captain KL Rahul, who has been retained by the new team Lucknow Super Giants, is so far the most expensive player to be retained or drafted by a side ahead of the auction. KL Rahul will reportedly receive Rs. 17 crore for his services as captain of LSG in the next season of the cash-rich league. 

