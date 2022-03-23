IPL 2022: Australian Pacer Replaces Mark Wood In Lucknow Super Giants' Squad

Australia speedster Andrew Tye has been named as the replacement for England pacer Mark Wood in the Lucknow Super Giants squad after Wood was ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 season, due to an injury. LSG will be making their debut in the IPL this season, and Wood’s injury was being seen as a big blow for the team. However, IPL put out an official statement on Wednesday and confirmed that Tye will replace the injured Wood and will join LSG for a price of INR 1 crore. The franchise will play their first game of the forthcoming season against Gujarat Titans on March 28.

Andrew Tye's performance in previous IPL seasons

Andrew Tye has played a total of 27 IPL matches in his career so far and has contributed with 40 wickets. He picked up the maximum of 24 wickets for Punjab Kings in the 2018 edition of IPL, however, couldn’t feature in matches regularly ever since. However, he will be delighted to be back in the high-intensity T20 league for the 2022 season, which begins on March 26 with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tye was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the last two seasons but featured in only one game in 2020 and none in 2021. He went unsold during the IPL 2022 mega auction, after attracting no bids. However, the addition of the two new IPL teams into the tournament always opened the possibility of him returning to the fold. Meanwhile, Tye is a right-arm pacer who has represented Australia in 32 T20I matches and has returned with 47 wickets.

What happened to Mark Wood?

Wood was ruled out in IPL 2022 after picking up an injury during his last outing for the England national team. He injured his right elbow during the first Test match between West Indies and England in North Sound and didn’t feature in the final days of the Test. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, the LSG received a statement from ECB on Wood being ruled out of bowling currently. It is pertinent to mention here that the Lucknow franchise emerged as the highest bidder for the 32-year-old and purchased him for an amount of Rs 7.2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Lucknow Super Giants Full squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Andrew Tye

