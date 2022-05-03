IPL 2022: BCCI Announces Venues For Playoffs Starting From May 24; Here Are The Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) announced the schedule and venues for the TATA IPL 2022 Playoffs in a media advisory on Tuesday. BCCI informed that the Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs and final will be held from May 24 to May 29. At the same time, India’s cricket governing body also announced the schedule and venues for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022.

In the media advisory, BCCI stated that the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will host the Qualifier 1 on May 24, while the Eliminator will be held at the same stadium a day later. Qualifier 2 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27, followed by the summit clash on May 29. “The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively,” BCCI said.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 to begin on May 23: BCCI

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will kick off on May 23, with all games set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The tournament will begin with the first match on May 23, followed by the second match the next day. The match no. 3 will be held on May 26, while the tournament will conclude on May 28.

A total of 47 games have been already played so far in the tournament, while Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns in match no. 48 on Tuesday. GT leads the IPL 2022 points table ahead of Tuesday’s match with eight wins out of the nine they have played this season. Lucknow Super Giants sit second in the standings with seven wins in 10 games, while Rajasthan Royals follow in the third spot with six wins from seven games.

Having said that, there are now 22 matches left in the league stage of the tournament, including the GT vs PBKS match. The league stage will witness many iconic cricketing moments, as the teams look to fix a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. GT and LSG are the two new teams who joined IPL in the 2022 season and are the front runners for the Playoffs spots.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI