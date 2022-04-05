IPL 2022: BCCI Could Introduce Huge Change In Venues Ahead Of Playoffs; Check Details

The IPL 2022 is currently underway with BCCI having already released the schedule for the league stage matches. While the venues for the IPL Playoffs is yet to be announced reports have merged that the IPL Playoffs could be played in multiple venues. The League stage of IPL 2022 is currently being hosted in various stadiums in Maharashtra and BCCI could decided to hold the IPL playoffs in multiple venues.

IPL news: Venues that could host IPL playoffs and finals

According to the report published by Insidesports.in, a BCCI official while speaking to the website said, “We are yet to finalise the venues but yes, multiple venues is definitely under discussion. The Covid situation is under control and we haven’t had any Covid cases in the bio-bubble or before joining the bubble in India. That’s a positive sign. We will finalise the venues by next week,” .

As per the report, the other factor that prevented BCCI from announcing the playoffs venue was the amount of crowd which would be allowed for the playoffs and final. Currently, 50% crowd is being allowed to watch matches in Maharashtra, however, if the final is to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, BCCI expects at least 75% crowd for which the board is currently in talks with the Gujarat government and a 75% sitting capacity is on the cards.

The BCCI official said, “There are various factors involved in scheduling, especially in Covid times. Air travel is the first and biggest challenge as we have seen covid cases transpiring from that. Now, it looks likely that air travel will be possible without any bio-bubble breach. But as of today, nothing has been finalised and will take another week or so to take a decision as the situation is still evolving,”

IPL 2022: Which cities are in running to host IPL playoffs and final

As per the report Eliminator and Qualifier 1 have two contenders that is Lucknow and Kolkata however Lucknow is the frontrunner. The Women’s T20 Challenger will be played on May 23-24, while the Eliminator will be played on May 25. The IPL Qualifier 1 is likely to be played on May 24, while Qualifier 2 will be played on May 27 and the stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to be the venue. The final is all set to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29.