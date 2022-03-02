IPL 2022: Big Blow To CSK As Rs 14 Cr Buy Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss Majority Of Season

In a big blow to the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise will likely be without the services of Indian seamer Deepak Chahar for the majority of the IPL 2022 season. The pacer is currently under rehabilitation following a quadricep tear during the third T20I against West Indies and if not for the entirety of the tournament, the pacer might miss out on over half a season.

The player had been an integral part of the franchise in the previous editions, and the Super Kings went all out to acquire the services of the player by picking him up for Rs 14 crore. The player was to play the role of a lead bowler, and under his absence, MS Dhoni and co will have to adopt a different strategy.

The team has the likes of KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh in the Indian bowling department, but the absence of Chahar will be void big enough for any of the players to fill. Deepak Chahar was CSK's go-to player, especially during the powerplay overs.

IPL 2022: How did CSK fare?

After retaining the likes of MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings bought back some senior members in Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa. The team also bought back the likes of Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan and KM Asif to its service.

Amongst other overseas players, the team picked South African bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, England's Chris Jordan, New Zealand batter Devon Conway and Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana as well.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has confirmed that the IPL 2022 will commence from 26 March with the group stages to be hosted in Maharastra across four venues. The finals meanwhile will take place on 29th May, with the venues for the playoffs yet to be confirmed.

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

Image: Insta/ Deepak Chahar