IPL 2022: Big Update On Delhi Capitals' Rs 6.5 Crore Buy Mitchell Marsh's Availability

The 30-year-old Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh was recently ruled out of Australia’s limited-overs leg against Pakistan in Pakistan due to a low-grade hip flexor injury, that he suffered in Lahore last week. Marsh’s unavailability for Australia’s three-match ODI and the one-off T20I against Pakistan put concerns over his participation in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He was one of the top buys for Delhi Capitals for the ongoing season, as DC paid a hefty amount of INR 6.5 crore to acquire his services.

However, in a statement put out by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, Marsh confirmed that he will join the DC squad in India to continue his recovery from the low-grade hip flexor injury. “Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,” Marsh said in the statement by CA.

Marsh suffered the injury a day ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia and was ruled out of the first ODI only initially. His participation in the IPL for the third year in running became a talking point for cricket enthusiasts, as he missed the 2021 season due to bio-bubble fatigue after missing the 2020 edition due to an ankle injury. He was originally set to join the DC squad for IPL 2022 following the conclusion of Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022, as CA’s policy doesn’t allow the players to participate in any other league while the national team is in action.

Overseas players in DC's squad for IPL 2022

Meanwhile, DC had only two of their overseas players available for their opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians, which they won by four wickets. The Delhi-based team awaits South African pacer Anrich Nortje to complete his rehab, while Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman will be available for the team’s second match. At the same time, David Warner will be the last player to rejoin the squad, as he flew back to Australia after playing against Pakistan in the Test series. With that said, Marsh joining will certainly boost the Rishabh Pant-led DC squad.

DC's full squad for IPL 2022:

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Image: Twitter/@ICC