IPL 2022: Blow For Lucknow Super Giants As Mark Wood Set To Miss Tournament Due To Injury

England pacer Mark Wood will miss out on the chance to represent the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the forthcoming edition of the tournament, after picking up an injury during his last outing for the England national team. Wood injured his right elbow during the first Test match between West Indies and England in North Sound last week. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, the Super Giants squad have received a statement from ECB on Wood being ruled out of bowling currently.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lucknow franchise emerged as the highest bidder for the 32-year-old and purchased him for an amount of Rs 7.2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, his participation in the upcoming edition of the tournament came under concern after he walked out of the first Test match against West Indies, which concluded in a draw. He bowled 17 overs in the match due to the injury to his elbow and later exited the field after bowling just five overs on Day 3 of the match. He further suffered acute pain while attempting to take a fitness test before the final day’s play began.

Limited overseas options for Lucknow Super Giants

The absence of Wood might become a matter of serious concern for the newly formed Lucknow Super Giants team, as they have limited overseas fast bowling options in players like former Windies skipper Jason Holder, Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis and Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera. Adding to the team’s woes, Holder and Stoinis will also leave at the early stage of the coveted T20 league, as they currently play the bilateral series against England and Pakistan respectively.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, and Kyle Mayers are the other big overseas names to feature in the Lucknow Super Giants squad. Notably, Lucknow is one of the two new teams to join the eight original IPL teams, starting with the 2022 season. They are scheduled to play their campaign opener against the other new team, Gujarat Giants on March 28. The team will be led by KL Rahul in its first year playing in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants Full squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

(Twitter Image: @ICC)