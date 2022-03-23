IPL 2022: Blow For MI & CSK As Suryakumar Yadav And Moeen Ali Could Miss Opening Games

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians have been handed a big blow ahead of the start of IPL 2022 as their star players Moeen Ali and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to miss the season opener. According to ESPNcricinfo, England all-rounder Moeen Ali is stuck in the United Kingdom after having failed to avail a visa for his travel to India for IPL 2022. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, is yet to be released by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he had gone to recover from a finger injury.

Even if Moeen Ali arrives in India today, he will be required to undergo a three-day mandatory quarantine before being able to join the Chennai Super Kings squad. Moeen's availability in time to join the rest of his teammates for the season opener is practically impossible from a logistical point of view. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, cannot join his IPL side until he is cleared by the NCA's medical staff.

IPL 2022

While Chennai will begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a blockbuster clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, Mumbai will face Delhi Capitals in their season opener on Sunday. Both teams will attempt to fill the void left by the absence of their key players. CSK will almost certainly provide a cap to New Zealand batter Devon Conway, while Mumbai will explore its Indian talent pool for a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav in their opening match.

Chennai Super Kings squad: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Mumbai Indians squad: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Image: IPL/BCCI

