IPL 2022: Can Debutante LSG Be Toppled From Top-2 Spot Despite Huge Victory Over KKR?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dominated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring thriller on Wednesday to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Lucknow defeated Kolkata by 2 runs in their final league stage encounter to secure a playoff berth in their maiden season. With the victory, the Super Giants are now in second place and are considered the favourites to confront Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 24.

Teams who finish in the top two spots on the IPL points table will avail two chances to play in the final, as the losing side from Qualifier 1 will get an opportunity to face the winner of the eliminator, which pits the third and fourth-placed teams against each other. Lucknow would like to finish second on the points table but there's still a chance of them being knocked to the third position.

Can LSG be toppled from the top-2 spot?

With nine wins in 14 games, the Lucknow Super Giants are in second place in the IPL 2022 points table. Lucknow have 18 points to their name and their current net run rate is +0.251. Despite their thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, the KL Rahul-led side might yet be knocked out of the top two spots in the standings.

Rajasthan Royals would move up to second place if they win their final league game against Chennai Super Kings courtesy of their superior net run rate. The Royals have 16 points after 13 matches, with a net run rate of +0.304. Rajasthan will overtake Lucknow for second place in the points table even if they win their last match by a slight margin.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Team M W L NRR PTS Gujarat Titans 13 10 3 +0.391 20 Lucknow Super Giants 14 9 5 +0.251 18 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 +0.304 16 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 +0.255 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 -0.323 14 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 +0.146 12 Punjab Kings 13 6 7 -0.043 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 -0.230 12 Chennai Super Kings 13 4 9 -0.206 8 Mumbai Indians 13 3 10 -0.577 6

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI