IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Reveal Why They Did Not Buy Suresh Raina In Mega Auction

Suresh Raina's IPL journey came to halt this year after franchises opted against buying the former India cricketer during the IPL Mega Auction 2022. Suresh Raina went unsold on both days of the IPLMega Auction 2022 having set a base price of INR 2 crore. The former Chennai Super Kings star struggled for form and fitness however Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed why the franchise decided not to buy the player during the IPL 2022 auction.

IPL Mega Auction 2022: CSK CEO spill beans on not signing Suresh Raina

While speaking on the official youtube channel of the Chennai Super Kings, the CSK CEO said that not having Suresh Raina in the team is very difficult as he had been a consistent performer for CSK over the years. He further said that the team didn’t acquire Suresh Raina at the IPL 2022 mega auction keeping in mind the team’s composition.

He said “Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, no to have Raina but at the same time you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team.”

CSK Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji also opined that it is the time for the transforming phase and the youngsters will fill in the shoes and become the next superstars. He said, “Yes like Kasi Sir said it is time for a transforming phase and I am sure a couple of youngsters will fill in the shoes who will get opportunities and will definitely become the next superstar from this set-up. So yeah I wish everyone good luck and all the best for the season.”

CSK’s final squad after IPL 2022 auction

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne