IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Team Analysis- Strengths, Weakness, Match-winners Of CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start their title defence on March 26th against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will aim at winning their fifth IPL title. The team went into the IPL auction retaining four players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The team were able to purchase back five of their former players in Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo but missed out on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur.

Going into IPL 2022 let here's a look at the strengths, weaknesses and the possible match-winners of CSK and what can be expected from the team going into this season.

With Faf du Plessis no longer a part of the team, the team will look to New Zealand batter Devon Conway to fill his shoes. Another player from whom a lot will be expected will be all-rounder Shivam Dube who the club might look to slot into the finisher's role and also look for his contributions with the ball.

The biggest strength for CSK looks to be their top order which looks solid with Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu in the top four. The team has Shivam Dube/Robin Uttapah to come thereafter with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni in line.

However, with injury to Deepak Chahar which could see the bowling all-rounder miss a huge part of the campaign if not all, their bowling department looks a little weak. Chris Jordan, Adam Milne or Dwayne Bravo will pick two of the slots with the reaming two for Indian pacers. While Deepak Chahar was to fill one, it was seen that a lesser-known talent will pick the other but as things stand CSK might have to play with two instead of one.

Chennai Super Kings possible starting XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, KM Asif and Tushar Deshpande.

Match-winners of CSK

Here's predicting the three top performers for CSK in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Gaikwad Adam Milne

IPL 2022: CSK squad

MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

(Image: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter)