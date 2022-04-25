IPL 2022: CSK Allrounder Moeen Ali Becomes Latest Player To Join Worrisome Injury List

England cricketer Moeen Ali is the latest Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar who has suffered an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the 34-year-old allrounder suffered an ankle injury during a practice session on Saturday and is likely to miss a few games. He was dropped from the CSK playing XI for their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 21, followed by CSK’s game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday.

After winning the toss against PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja informed that they are going ahead with an unchanged squad from the last game. Although he didn’t speak about the allrounder, it is understood that Moeen will take time to recover from the foot injury. Meanwhile, CSK has already lost their most expensive buy in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Deepak Chahar and pacer Adam Milne due to injuries. If Moeen doesn’t recover in time, CSK might have to face another big blow to their ongoing campaign.

How has Moeen Ali performed for CSK in IPL 2022?

Moeen was retained by CSK for an amount of Rs 8 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, because of his stellar form in the 2021 season. However, this year the English cricketer joined the squad late due to visa issues and missed the opening two games for the team. He has scored 87 runs in five games for CSK at an average of 17.40, which includes his highest score of 48 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the same time, Moeen hasn’t been able to pick up any wickets this year, after bowing eight overs and conceding 68 runs.

Where does CSK stand in the IPL 2022 points table ahead of PBKS game?

Meanwhile, CSK is up against PBKS in Match no. 38 of the tournament, looking to continue the winning momentum they have gained in the last few matches. CSK won their first game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 12, after starting the season with four successive defeats. The team lost their next game to Gujarat Titans by a thin margin, before picking up their second win on April 21. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets on April 21 and rejuvenated their campaign.

For the game against PBKS on Monday, CSK still have a strong side at their helm, bolstered with the mix of experienced campaigners, alongside exciting youngsters. Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Mukhesh Choudhary, Dwyane Bravo, MS Dhoni and Maheesh Theeksana are some of the players who have helped the team to make a strong comeback. Having said that, here’s a look at CSK’s playing XI for the game against PBKS at Wankhede.

CSK Playing XI vs PBKS: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.